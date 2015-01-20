The capsizing and sinking of a less than 10-year old Supramax dry bulk carrier the Bulk Jupiter on January 2 with the loss of all but one of the crew and marine insurers, has led to speculation on the cause. The consensus appears to be that more than likely it was cargo liquefaction, serves as a stark reminder about the importance of following safety procedures and best practices in the handling and loading of dry bulk carriers.
The sinking of a bauxite carrier, and why it could have been avoided
