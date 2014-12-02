Obama faces shrinking pool of Pentagon contenders

The job conditions for President Barack Obama's next defense secretary have already spurred some top contenders to bow out, leaving the White House with a slim list of candidates to fill the post for the administration's final two years. On Monday, Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson became the latest to tell the White House he wasn't interested in the job, according to people familiar with the process. Johnson's decision to stay put at DHS is likely to deepen the impression that the Pentagon post — typically a highly sought-after Cabinet spot —is drawing little interest.