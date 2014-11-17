Newsvine

Feds Quietly Slip Twitter a Win

Wall Street Journal
Seeded on Mon Nov 17, 2014 6:49 PM
In April, Twitter asked the Justice Department to let it tell users how often it turns over information to the government for national security purposes. The government declined. They went back and forth. Last month, Twitter sued. Then, Monday, the Justice Department itself made public a version of the data – without informing Twitter. The redacted version of the document, filed in U.S. District Court in San Francisco, sheds light on how much data the micro-blogging service gives the government.

