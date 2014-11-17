Newsvine

Secondhand marijuana smoke may damage blood vessels

Breathing secondhand marijuana smoke could damage your heart and blood vessels as much as secondhand cigarette smoke. In the study, blood vessel function in lab rats dropped 70% after 30 minutes of exposure to secondhand marijuana smoke, with and without THC. Marijuana and tobacco smoke are chemically and physically alike.

