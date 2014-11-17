Breathing secondhand marijuana smoke could damage your heart and blood vessels as much as secondhand cigarette smoke. In the study, blood vessel function in lab rats dropped 70% after 30 minutes of exposure to secondhand marijuana smoke, with and without THC. Marijuana and tobacco smoke are chemically and physically alike.
Secondhand marijuana smoke may damage blood vessels
