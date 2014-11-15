Obama alums accused of selling out

When long-time Obama adviser David Plouffe announced that he had taken a job with Uber, the app-based car service, the groans were likely audible in the offices of major labor unions across Washington.

Plouffe managed Obama’s historic 2008 campaign and was a leading strategist in the White House and the 2012 re-election. He’s the latest in a string of top Obama political aides who have taken their talents to causes that some on the progressive side of the Democratic party disagree with, amplifying grumbles that have mostly stayed private about how a small handful of close Obama ex-pats have chosen to spend their post-White House lives. “It’s been really frustrating from the standpoint of liberals, progressives, to see how some of the top Obama campaign officials cash in on their experience,”...