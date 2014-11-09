Fatah cancels Arafat memorials after bombings, blames Hamas

Fatah, the Palestinian political party, said Sunday it will scrap a series of events to commemorate the death 10 years ago of Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat. Fatah official Izam al-Ahmad cited bomb attacks which he blamed on Hamas.

In September, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas blasted Hamas, claiming it was running a "shadow government" in Gaza and rendering the unity government "helpless." ... And the enmity isn't just one-way: Hamas-hired government workers in Gaza have accused the Palestinian Authority -- in which Fatah is a dominant player -- of failing to pay them.