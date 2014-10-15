Ebola patient's leaving Liberia was unpardonable, Liberia's President says

Before leaving Liberia, Duncan also answered no to a question about whether he had touched the body of someone who died in an area affected by the disease, said Binyah Kesselly, board chairman of the Liberia Airport Authority. Witnesses say Duncan had been helping Ebola patients in Liberia. Kesselly told CNN that the authority "will seek to prosecute" if Duncan lied on his health screening questionnaire before leaving West Africa.

Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf told Canadian public broadcaster CBC on Thursday that she would consult with lawyers to decide what to do with Duncan when he returns home."The fact that he knew (he was exposed to the virus) and he left the country is unpardonable, quite frankly," Johnson Sirleaf told CBC. "I just hope that nobody else gets infected."