Bitcoin – Is Anyone In Charge?

Bitcoin, one of the best-known virtual currencies, has experienced some growing pains recently. Once hailed by Bill Gates as a “techno tour de force,” 2014 has been less kind to this digital alternative to fiat currency. Earlier this year, Mt. Gox, one of the largest Bitcoin exchanges in the world, collapsed and filed for bankruptcy both in Japan, where it was based, and the United States. Allegations of fraud, mismanagement and outright theft of Bitcoins then worth more than $450 million have arisen in connection with the exchange platform’s collapse. More recently, the SEC filed a settled administrative action against Erik T. Voorhees, one of Bitcoin’s most outspoken proponents, for violating Section 5 of the Securities Act for publicly offering unregistered interests in two Bitcoin-related websites in exchange for Bitcoins...