Lott and Breaux are now working as lobbyists for Gazprombank, a Russian bank controlled by Gazprom. Gazprom is a Russian state-owned energy company. Gazprombank has been subject to U.S. Treasury Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctions since 23 July 2014.

The two former senators are lobbyists on behalf of the institution for "banking laws and regulations including applicable sanctions." They're representing the Russian bank through the lobbying firm, Squire Patton Boggs.