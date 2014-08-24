EPA: Terrified employees, beyond gross vandalism in troubled regional office

Documents obtained by Greenwire show U.S. EPA's Region 8 office has been troubled by persistent bathroom misbehavior -- leading to heightened security and frightened employees. The Denver office -- the butt of jokes when feces was found in a hallway earlier this year -- has been beset by roughly a dozen suspected instances of restroom shenanigans since late 2013, according to emails, memorandums and incident reports. Hundreds of pages of EPA records produced under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) show agency managers have investigated the incidents and tried to calm employees' nerves.