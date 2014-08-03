The USDA's Secret Tech Business

Is the USDA the real disruptive force behind agricultural innovation? I'm not sure. I don't know if this is thinly disguised lobbying material, but I did read the USDA Annual Report on Technology, see below. It is entirely genuine.

The Agricultural Research Service handles all research, development and patenting that comes from USDA scientists, often forming partnerships with the private sector in order to bring new products to market. In April 2014, the USDA released its inconspicuously named “Annual Report on Technology Transfer,” detailing the newest patents and projects of the last year.