Newsvine

Liselotte

 

About tempus fugit Articles: 10 Seeds: 621 Comments: 1038 Since: Jul 2010

Attorney general memo ends DOJ practice of donating settlement money to third parties

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Liselotte View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONABA Journal Top Stories
Seeded on Mon Jun 12, 2017 1:10 AM
Discuss:

“When the federal government settles a case against a corporate wrongdoer, any settlement funds should go first to the victims and then to the American people—not to bankroll third-party special interest groups or the political friends of whoever is in power,” he said. “With this directive, we are ending this practice and ensuring that settlement funds are only used to compensate victims, redress harm and punish and deter unlawful conduct.”

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor